For Native Hawaiian Pua De Soto, Surfing is More than a Sport or Competition

At only 16 years old, Pua DeSoto is wise beyond her years. As one of eight children in one of the most legendary families from the west side of O’ahu, DeSoto has built her young life around the ocean and deeply respects her Hawaiian heritage. In The Vans’ Triple Crown new series, “Door To Door”, fellow Hawaiian and Vans family shredder Nathan Florence visits DeSoto to give us a behind-the-scenes look at the life of the up-and-coming west side ripper. While there, Florence and DeSoto (daughter to OG Duane DeSoto, founder of VTCS non-profit partner, Nā Kama Kai) visit Duane’s Mākaha keiki contest. Click in to meet the DeSoto family and stay tuned for more Door To Door episodes.