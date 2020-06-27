Seemingly every surf hamlet around the globe has ‘em. The underground ripper, who — when the surf turns on — emerges from the woodwork (literally or figuratively) of their staid nine-to-fiver and simply rules the lineup; best style, incalculable power, catches all the bombs, etc. 

A phenomenon, sure. But one we’re all familiar with. So much so, our own Justin Housman even dedicated an entire feature to the “Mysto surfer.” 

But a recent short makes the case that Australia’s brand of mysto surfer may in fact be on a different level than the subterranean shredders at your local. From filmmaker Spencer Frost, “Locals Only” finds a quartet of nonprofessional surfers — Beau Cram (carpenter), Karl Atkins (landscape gardener), Paul “Bass” Stanton (computer programmer), Nick Laidlaw (movement and health Coach) — executing some professional-grade air drops and tube navigation during a recent run of groundswell on Australia’s East Coast. It’s clear this local crew rolls hard.

Click play to watch some tradies trade tunnels. 

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS