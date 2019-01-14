Somehow Frankie Harrer’s new edit, “Tenderness,” is simultaneously sedative and amping for a surf. With a fish color coordinated with her pink hair, Frankie Harrer’s grovel session in Australia makes you want to paddle out in the sloppiest of soup. Her scorings at more thruster-friendly waves in South Africa and Fiji look fun enough to cause your mouse to dangerously hover over “Buy Now” icons on travel-booking sites. Hit play and chill out.
Directed by Taylor Curran.
Filmed by Taylor Curran and Morgan Maassen.
