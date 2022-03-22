You might not recognize the name “Franklin Serpa”, but he’s an aerial whiz that’s been in the competitive game for quite time now. Having spent a decade-plus on the ‘QS, Mr. Serpa has developed an approach that’s unhinged mixed with power driven by a heavy lead foot. In his latest edit, “Deja-Vu”, Serpa goes for broke above the lip and gets all kinds of radical. Hit play and enjoy.