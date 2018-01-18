Regardless of where you usually surf, your pre-surf playlist might consist of heavy metal (Black Sabbath, Slayer, Metallica, etc.) coincided with a bit of headbanging to psych yourself up before a big day. Though, if you surf the East Coast during the winter, you might want to headbang after a surf to get the blood flowing again. Colin Herlihy and Raven Lundy’s latest winter highlight reel will satisfy any metal-blaring barrel-hound. All in all, the video got us psyched up to surf cold-water caverns.