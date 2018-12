“It looks fun,” is usually the overly enthusiastic parking lot surf report for less than appealing surf. But as you’ll see in the short above The Fun Boys don’t need any sugar coating to suit up, get out there and shred some soup.

Hit play to watch Wade Goodall, Creed McTaggart, Ozzy Wright, Beau Foster and Shaun Manners get tech and lay some rail in some fun-looking slop and the occasional lined-up barrel.

Video by Harry Triglone.