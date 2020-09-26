East coast surfers wait all year for September. The peak of Atlantic hurricane season, September is always firing. This year especially. At one point, there were five active storms at the same time, including Hurricane’s Paulette and Teddy, which absolutely lit up the northeast for a week straight. In New York and New Jersey, where our latest “Amp Sessions” was all shot, 4- to 6- foot tubes unloaded over hundreds of miles of beaches, and of course, local OG’s Sam Hammer, Balaram Stack and Pat Schmidt welcomed out-of-towners like Noah Beschen and Tosh Tudor with open arms (and barrels). Click play for a 3-minute shack-fest that’ll have you wishing you could drop everything and chase the next storm of the season. With how active 2020 has been, guaranteed another one will spin to life soon.