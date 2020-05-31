As this anxiety-inducing, open-ended global pandemic persists, folks are understandably losing it — even subconsciously. A steady drip of bad news and uncertainty has led to a pandemic of unsettling REM-states, and many have taken to Twitter to share their absurd — even by dream standards — nightmares, and the #pandemicdreams has proliferated on social media.

Filmmaker Clem McInerney and Irish surfer Gearóid McDaid have been using their time in isolation to reflect on a recent and fruitful trip to South America. As McDaid and crew enjoyed the tunnel vision of the region’s relentlessly long lefthanders, McIrney captured the action, as well as some truly vibrant b-roll.

“It’s essentially a dream sequence of perfect point breaks in South America,” says McIrney of the short titled “Iso Dreams”. “Isolation gave McDaid time to reflect on these perfect leg burners, hence the name.”

Click play to watch the good kind of #pandemicdream.