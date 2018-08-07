Gerry Lopez has a glowing and radiant energy that absolutely shines in the latest Occ-cast. Listening to Mr. Pipeline touch on topics like building up the courage to paddle-out at Pipeline and the shortboard revolution make it hard for the viewer to not romanticize the North Shore in the 70s. Hearing him talk about wipe-outs, how he prefers going left and other topics relatable to us mere-mortal surfers, all in his humble demeanor that exudes zen, further solidify him as an example.

Occy, a fellow Pipe Master, works his strange magic as host to extract great lessons in surf history-and life in general-from Lopez in another great episode of the Occ-cast.