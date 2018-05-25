Photographer Jason Kenworthy has worked with the best in the business since the 1990's. Kenworthy started out with Snapping Turtle Productions and made several influential surf films of the era like “Raw Irons,” Chris Ward’s profile film “Pyscho Ward” and Lost's “What's Really Going On?”

He joined SURFER as a staff photographer in 2000 and along with producing many feature articles during his tenure, his photos were often found on the magazine’s cover.

It was a pleasure to sit down with Kenworthy and have him share the stories behind his favorite images of Bruce and Andy Irons for this episode of “Behind the Photo.”