Regardless of your preferred wave-riding craft, somewhere deep in your mind-surfing subconscious you’ve had to wonder what a boogie would look like in the perfect, shoulder-high barrel of Kelly Slater’s wave pool. With a low center of gravity and plenty and ample headroom, bodyboards would appear to be the ultimate vessel for manhandling the Surf Ranch’s artificial foam balls and coming out the end unscathed. Well, a little over 3 years and a couple months since Surf Ranch’s arrival, Kelly enlisted the GOAT of bodyboarding, Mike Stewart, to put our collective hunch to the test.

Mike Stewart gives the artificial spinners a go, and gets just about as barreled as humanly possible

Sign Up For Our Newsletter

Subscribe to SURFER’s Newsletter to receive stories like this straight to your inbox.

By signing up you agree to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.