Regardless of your preferred wave-riding craft, somewhere deep in your mind-surfing subconscious you’ve had to wonder what a boogie would look like in the perfect, shoulder-high barrel of Kelly Slater’s wave pool. With a low center of gravity and plenty and ample headroom, bodyboards would appear to be the ultimate vessel for manhandling the Surf Ranch’s artificial foam balls and coming out the end unscathed. Well, a little over 3 years and a couple months since Surf Ranch’s arrival, Kelly enlisted the GOAT of bodyboarding, Mike Stewart, to put our collective hunch to the test.