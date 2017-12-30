Watch: ‘Gone Tomorrow’ with the Quik Crew

In this episode of Quiksilver’s “Gone Tomorrow” series, you’ll get a glimpse into the action that has transpired on the North Shore thus far this season. In between the world title race and a Triple Crown showdown, the influx of visiting pro surfers put on a serious show–both in and out of jerseys. Above is a cinematic montage of the said shredding on behalf of the Quik team riders. Sit back and enjoy seven minutes of North Shore goodness, featuring Jeremy Flores, Connor O'Leary, Leo Fioravanti, Zeke Lau, Mikey Wright, Kanoa Igarashi, Koa Rothman, Jesse Mendes, Mikey February and more.