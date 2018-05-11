Surfing Around the Australian Leg

Spanning the continent of Australia, the massive cast in “Gone Tomorrow,” including Mikey Wright, Steph Gilmore and more, veer from the contest scene for some free surfs. Seizing the bombing swell on the Gold Coast around the Snapper waiting period, hopping a quick flight from Bells to the blue tubes of King Island and scoring the West Oz zone during Margies, the Quiksilver team put together a solid edit.