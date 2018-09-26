World Tour rookie Griffin Colapinto dazzled at the Corona J-bay Open this year. San Clemente neighbor and fellow ‘CT competitor Kolohe Andino’s old Snapper Rocks trade-in board looked magic under Griff’s feet–one man’s trash is another man’s treasure–but unfortunately he wasn’t able to back up a 9.50 in round four and was sent packing. He didn’t go home though, between shredding some fun South African beachbreaks with his brother Crosby, the brothers enjoyed the region’s exotic wildlife and scenery, all in “Volume Two” above.

Filmed and edited by Jacob Vanderwork