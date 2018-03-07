Billabong Welcomes Colapinto to the “Big Leagues”

It's not just the rookie's surfing that is fueling the hype

There’s a lot of anticipation surrounding 19-year-old Griffin Colapinto’s rookie year on the ‘CT, and it’s not just his surfing. Fellow ‘CT competitor, and San Clementian Kolohe Andino says he’s looking forward to Colapinto’s post-heat interviews. After watching Billabong’s “Welcome to the Big Leagues, Griffin Colapinto” it’s clear to see that Colapinto will not only be bringing the fire to his heats, but also to Rosy Hodge’s post-heat microphone.

Parko, Taj and Occy… how’s that for a ‘CT welcoming committee?