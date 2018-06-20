If you’ve ever been curious why Griffin Colapinto carries that perma-grin on his face, his new edit “Volume One” provides some pretty good insight. The rookie has had one damn good year so far. He posted a perfect 10 in Kirra during his first contest on tour, he made countless airs and barrel sections and even got the chance to trade West Oz tubes with Taj Burrow and (his favorite surfer) Joel Parkinson. After watching Colapinto’s rookie season highlights, freesurfs and behind-the-scenes footage, it would be totally understandable to think Griffin Colapinto should change his name to “Grin’n Colapinto.”