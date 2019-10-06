Aussie shredder Reef Doig, son of legendary Cronulla charger Geoff Doig, grew up on the idyllic-seeming island of Bali. But according to Doig in the newest episode of “O’riginals” above, his upbringing brought a unique set of challenges. Without much structure Doig found himself, “distracted, partying every night, more than usual than someone at 15…I just thought, you know what, I’m gonna leave that.”

For Doig, leaving that meant packing all his belongings in a boardbag at 17-years-old and flying to Australia to live with unfamiliar people, in an unfamiliar place full of structure and rules, so that he could further his education and also his surf career. Doig hit a bit of culture shock returning back to Aus, got quite lost on the ‘QS grind and was quickly dropped by his sponsors. We’ll let Doig explain, above, how he got back on his feet and found his love for surfing again.