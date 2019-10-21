You might remember a little flick we made last year called “Handmade”, which featuring a gang of rippers who shape their own boards coming together in a barn in Northern California to hack away at some foam, then dispersing to test their new craft in different corners of the world. Well, the planers are back out and sharper than ever, and the waves nothing short of Indonesian bliss. For our second “Handmade” outing, Alex Knost and Andrew Doheny handshaped fresh sticks together in California while Ellis Ericson and Shyama Buttonshaw mowed foam in Australia, with the whole crew meeting for a week of tire-melting test drives at Hollow Tree’s Resort in the Mentawais. We shaped, we surfed, we laughed, we cried, we ended up in a tree for some reason.

If you live in the San Diego area, we’ll be premiering “Handmade 2” downtown at the 10 Barrel pub in East Village. Come hang, watch the film, and wash it down with something carbonated and delicious. Tickets are free and available here. In the meantime, watch the trailer above, and keep an eye out for the full film sometime after the premiere.