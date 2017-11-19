Sebastian Zietz’ web series, Happily Stoked, is in the running for the Best Web Series category for this year’s SURFER awards. If you press play on Episode 5 above, you’ll see why. His progressive style, his forehand pizzazz, and his personality in and out of the water have kept us highly entertained throughout the season. Here, Seabass is joined by the likes of Billy Zietz, Tanner Hendrickson, Jack Freestone, Seth Moniz, Josh and Sierra Kerr, and others in the wave-rich regions of Tahiti, France, Portugal, and more.