Today is the birthday of Surfer Magazine’s late founder John Severson. He passed away in May of 2017 at the age of 83 but not before living the rich surf life most of us dream of. When it came to documenting surfing, Severson was a renaissance man with multi-faceted talents that shone in his work behind-the-lens, on a canvas, through a typewriter and, of course, on a surfboard.

Above is a video from a 90s TV show produced by The Surfer’s Journal, narrated by the one and only Robert “Wingnut” Weaver, featuring an interview with Severson, highlighting how his diverse skillset led to the birth of SURFER in 1960. 2019 will be our magazines 60th volume, a feat not possible without the foundation of an uncompromising dedication to all things surf laid by our founder. Mahalo Sevo and rest in peace, 1933-2017.

