Harrison Roach Glides in “Moon Tide”

If you've ever needed motivation to just pack up and go, this short will help

Multi-dimensional wave slider Harrison Roach finds solitude along an Australian stretch of coast in “Moon Tide.” In this short, Roach trims a long waist-high right-hander, enjoys a full moon from a rocky sea cliff and bodysurfs a left wedge all in the company of himself. “Moon Tide” is an edit that instills wanderlust, the kind that makes one want to pack up and hit the road solo.

It's also (subtly) a beer commercial. The peaceful isolation and fun waves in “Moon Tide” seem far more appealing than paddling out to sea with a pack of surfers belting, “We like Beer!" as Slater did in the Michelob Ultra Super Bowl ad, so this one probably works a little better. But SURFER’s office ain’t on Madison Avenue so what do we know?

Filmed by Andy Gough