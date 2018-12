With speed, power and absolute reckless abandon, Harry Bryant races towards sections more bowled-out than his haircut in his new film, “Orb.” The Aussie’s end-of-the-year clip stack is damn good surfing from around the world and will make every surfer who got a tribal tattoo in the 90s not regret that life decision, well, for 15 minutes at least. Hit play now.

