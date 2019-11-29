You might assume that the best board to bring on a surf trip to the Mentawaiis–and more specifically to a mind-bogglingly perfect righthander like HTs–would be a knifey high-performance thruster. But you know what happens when you assume. In the edit above, free-fiction guru Ari Browne and twin finner Asher Pacy take a couple not-so-conventional boards for a whirl during a recent trip to the Ments, Ari going for a slide on a finless stick and Asher taking out his trusty fish, both proving you can have fun on just about any ridable surfcraft when there’s a flawless wave in sight. Of course, Jay Davies was there too, rounding out the quiver of boards on display, laying down heavy-footed arcs on high-performance thrusters. Press play and enjoy a smorgasbord of styles featured in the edit above.