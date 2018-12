Jordy Smith, Ian Crane, Brett Barley and more get loose on some rippable North Shore surf

Before that monster swell plowed into Hawaii earlier this week, the O’neill team shredded through and soared over some sloppy but fun North Shore surf. Hit Play to watch the latest “Hawaii Live,” a weekly all killer no filler digital dispatch from O’neill, featuring Jordy Smith, Ian Crane, Soli Bailey, Brett Barley, Eli Olson and Sam Coffey.

