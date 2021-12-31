Hawaiian Charger Shayden Pacarro Discusses The Joys of Fatherhood

Parenthood can change a surfer’s life in dramatic ways. Becoming a father or mother requires a jedi-like ability to keep your priorities in balance and your time managed to the minute. In the latest episode of Vans’ “Door to Door”, charger, ripper and father Shayden Pacarro talks to show host Nathan Florence about how although fatherhood may be challenging, having a son has him a better surfer and a better person. The two also visit one of Pacarro’s mentors and role models, legendary shaper and all-around-human Eric Arakawa. Click in to watch Vans’ newest drop and stay tuned for more.