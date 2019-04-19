For some time now, Barron Mamiya has been claimed by some to be “The Next Big Thing” to come out of Hawaii. And while many surfers slapped with that label often fail to live up to the hype, its hard to watch Mamiya surf and not drink that Kool-Aid straight down. The Oahu resident’s casual approach to surfing the heaviest of tubes draws parallels to another North Shore ace, John John Florence, and his air chops are nothing to scoff at either. This could be a breakout year for Mamiya, who apparently has a new video series in the works, the trailer for which you can watch above.

It's coming soon, and it's safe too say the surfing will be messed up

