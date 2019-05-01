Zeke Lau and Seth Moniz are currently holding down the Hawaiian tradition of stylish power surfing on the World Tour. Need proof? Just hit play on their new edit, “Old Town Road”, and see for yourself. Lau displays his ability to seamlessly lace together lip-vaporizing combos down the line. Moniz puts his mixed bag of progression and power to use. All the shredding above was done during free-surfs in Victoria, Australia around the Rip Curl Bells Beach Pro waiting period.

Even though we’re only two events deep into this year’s Championship Tour, Moniz is currently looking well-poised for Rookie of the Year. And with Keramas on the horizon, we’re sure to see more fireworks from the young phenom.

Lau’s still on the prowl for a solid result, but if Keramas and Margies provide, he certainly seems capable of obtaining one, especially after watching the damage he does to the waves above.

Filmed and edited by Cole Yamane.