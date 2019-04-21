There’s something fishy about Haydenshapes’ new model; the Misc. It’s got a wide nose, winged-swallow tail and seems to drive right through flat spots–all desirable attributes for a good summer groveler. But unlike some straighter fish outlines, the Misc. seems to have no problem going top-to-bottom too, as evidenced by the shredding of Nate Tyler, Jake Kelley and Mickey Clarke in the edit above. Hit play to get incepted for a new summer board and click here to learn more Misc. facts.

Nate Tyler, Jake Kelley and Mickey Clark slice away on Haydenshapes' new two-plus-one scalpel

