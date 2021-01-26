Aerialists Kevin Schultz and Evan Geiselman recently traveled to Waco, Texas–the playground of all artificial playgrounds–to play a game of S-U-R-F. The deathmatch–which you can now watch above–was modeled after the game of H-O-R-S-E/S-K-A-T-E, and was made possible by the perfectly replicable ramp sections produced at BSR. Under the judgment of one Rob Kelly, the two went blow for blow, trading slobs, liens, and every other progressive maneuver most of can’t do–donning 5 mil wetties no less. Click play to find out who became the ultimate S-U-R-F champ.

 

Kevin Schulz Squeezed In One Last Canada Mission Before It Closed Its Borders Kevin Schulz Squeezed In One Last Canada Mission Before It Closed Its Borders Watch the high-flying San Clemente native’s last hurrah in a 5 mil, boots and gloves

Watch

kevin schulz waco

Here's How to Play the Ultimate Game of S-U-R-F

More Surfer Videos
LTG_IB_ENERGY_AMI_1.8.21_900x750

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS