There’s a progressive style that shines through all facets of wave-riding that’s become inherent in Maui raised surfers. And 20-year-old Maui son, Imaikalani deVault, is the latest proof of this. Groomed by the wind-ripped launch ramp at Ho’okipa, the long hollow walls of Honolua Bay and waves ranging from one-foot soup to heart-in-your-throat scary, deVault’s adapted an eye-pleasing approach to all of the above.

“My favorite part about deVault’s surfing is definitely his style,” aerial pioneer, big-wave charger and fellow Mauian, Albee Layer, says. “He’s got that crisp and reformed style, almost like Granger, Bruce or Andy. He also has the big airs to go with it and keeps his good style in the air, which is kind of rare.”

Hit play on deVault’s “Hot 100” profile above and watch his supreme style applied to some roping Mexican points as wells as spots near home. From his lightning-fast tube reads to his shreddy combos, it’s clear to see how Maui’s diverse wave-scape, and the surfers shaped by it before him, have helped form his unlimited potential.

