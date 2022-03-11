How Honolua Blomfield Became One of The World's Best Longboarders

At the ripe old age of two, now 3x World Longboard Champion Honolua Blomfield would beg her mother to take her out surfing. Her mother, Lyne Blomfield, knew then that the young Hawaiian had caught the bug that would stick her for a lifetime. But little did she surmise at the time that her firstborn would blossom into one of the world’s most decorated and stylish longboarders. In “EKOLU”, O’Neill’s new edit playing above, the Blomfield family gives us a behind-the-scenes look at the making of a fancy footworker and the strong bond between the three women in their tightknit ohana.