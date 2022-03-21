How Koa Smith Recovered From a Traumatic Brain Injury

There was a point in Koa Smith’s life not too long ago when he couldn’t remember his name, light caused physical pain and the faces of people standing in front of him morphed as he stared at them.

Back in 2018, just after a successful tube mission to Skeleton Bay, Smith hopped on a plane to Nias. During the pulse of the swell, he tucked into a massive closeout and got knocked unconscious, sustaining a traumatic brain injury that altered his life. At the height of his surfing career, his future was turned upside down. Smith struggled with his injury over the next five months, and it wasn’t until he went on a different kind of “trip” that he started to see the light shining through the clouds hanging over him. Hit play to hear from Smith about how one ill-timed closeout, changed his life forever.