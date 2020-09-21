It’s amazing how quickly a grom’s surfing can progress in a wave pool. 13-year-old Erin Brooks recently spent a few days at the BSR Surf Resort in Waco, Texas alongside the legendary Bethany Hamilton. Before her visit, Brooks was an uber-talented aerialist. But at BSR, with a machine-powered launch ramp to hit all weekend, Brooks took her already elevated air game to another stratosphere. This clip, titled “Master and Apprentice”, starts with Brooks stomping a clean backside Indy, and it just gets better from there. The series of frontside air threes Brooks sticks starting at 6:12 are wildly impressive. And while Hamilton is obviously the more experienced surfer in this scenario — and Brooks the apprentice — by the end of this clip you might start wondering if it’s actually meant to be the other way around. At least when it comes to launching airs in Texas.

Watch

Erin Brooks

How Many 13-Year-Olds Can Boost Like This?

