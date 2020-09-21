How Many 13-Year-Olds Can Boost Like This?

It’s amazing how quickly a grom’s surfing can progress in a wave pool. 13-year-old Erin Brooks recently spent a few days at the BSR Surf Resort in Waco, Texas alongside the legendary Bethany Hamilton. Before her visit, Brooks was an uber-talented aerialist. But at BSR, with a machine-powered launch ramp to hit all weekend, Brooks took her already elevated air game to another stratosphere. This clip, titled “Master and Apprentice”, starts with Brooks stomping a clean backside Indy, and it just gets better from there. The series of frontside air threes Brooks sticks starting at 6:12 are wildly impressive. And while Hamilton is obviously the more experienced surfer in this scenario — and Brooks the apprentice — by the end of this clip you might start wondering if it’s actually meant to be the other way around. At least when it comes to launching airs in Texas.