The path to becoming a decorated top-tier big-wave surfer is, presumably, incredibly long and arduous. A new forthcoming documentary titled “Paige” serves to shed some light on what it really takes to tackle gigantic waves by going behind-the-scenes with Maui charger and three-time Jaws event winner Paige Alms.

Alms is well acquainted with all the ups and downs that pop up when chasing a career in big-wave surfing. After pocketing one of the best barrels ever ridden by a woman out at Pe’ahi back in 2015, Alms battled a couple of injuries that she has since overcome by putting in countless hours of training to get back into hard-charging shape and eventually becoming a BWT champ.

The doc is making the rounds through the worldwide festival circuit and is expected to be released on VOD February 18th. If you’d like to find out more about the doc, click here.