How the 1965 Duke Kahanamoku Invitational Made Surf History

As surf fans, we’ve grown accustomed to watching the world’s best surfers gather on the North Shore each year to put on a show for us. But back in the early ’60s, such competitive get-togethers weren’t the norm–which made the 1965 Duke Kahanamoku Invitational such a major moment at the time and in the entirety of surf history. It was the first time that the world’s biggest talents competed against each other at Sunset Beach and it was televised for the enjoyment of the masses. In this new documentary (the trailer of which you can check out above), rare footage from the momentous event is shown in detail–and it’s footage you’ll definitely want to check out. Hit play above to watch a sneak peek and hit the link here to watch the doc in full.