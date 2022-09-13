If you’ve ever had the chance (or have been forced to) surf in a 6/5/4, a hood, booties and gloves, then you know how difficult surfing can be in an ultra-coldwater destination. Jack Freestone, Ryan Callinan and Luana Silva made it (the coldwater, stuffed-into-rubber surfing, I mean) look all too easy recently on an adventure to Norway with photographer and Arctic Circle expert Chris Burkard. You might expect a short film like “Havamal” to feature some novelty waves and okay surfing, but the B-bong team rip the Scandinavian coast to shreds and make you want to do some frigid water exploring yourself.

Watch

havamal

How to Absolutely Shred the Scandinavian Coastline

