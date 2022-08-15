How to Get Waves at Lower Trestles

Getting a wave at Lowers is not unlike winning a small-scale lottery. You’ve gotta be feisty–and also just really lucky. Frenchman Maxime Huscenot is a bit of both, as evidenced by the bounty he scored down at Trestles recently. Hit play to watch the Challenger Series competitor completely eviscerate over perfect A-frames among a hungry crowd of wanna-be-lottery winners.

