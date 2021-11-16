Behind the Scenes of a Big-Wave Strike Mission to Mavs

Not much of the above edit is relatable to the average Joe (especially the air Kai Lenny hucks on a Mavs monster at the 9:50ish mark), but watching the behind-the-scenes of a big-wave strike mission is always entertaining. Last year, Red Bull tagged along with Maui hellmen Ian Walsh and Kai Lenny on a swell chase to Northern California to tackle the liquid behemoths at Half Moon Bay. To witness the 4 AM wake-up calls, the board wrestling and the fearless charging, click in for a fly-on-the-wall view of how a couple of swell chasers do what they do best.