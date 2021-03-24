How to Make the Most Out of Shit Waves

Few people in the world can make terribly sub-par waves look as fun and entertaining as Dane Reynolds can. Case in point: the video above. While Dane’s been releasing semi-regular episodes on his Chapter 11 TV blog that are replete with decidedly non-shitty waves, he’s also been posting a couple of videos of him and his friends (Eithan Osborne, Matt McCabe and Micky Clarke) making good use of days most people would pass on. Of course, with talent like theirs (and the help of a few wide, fat boards and a foamie), they make crummy surf look incredibly rippable. And if you haven’t been paying attention to the Internet over the past year, be sure to watch Dane’s recent Chapter 11 TV episodes here, here or here.