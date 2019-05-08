Close your eyes and try to picture the most playful, perfect, fun-sized-and-completely-user-friendly right point. Now imagine that there’s absolutely nobody out. Got it? OK, now press play and tell me that Mikey February isn’t surfing your dream point right before your eyes. I mean, just wow, that thing is Disneyland. Possibly the only thing more fun than surfing this wave, would be to surf it in the manner that Mr. Feb does, which is to say with incredible grace and a few well-time soul arches. Yep, that’s exactly the right way to do it.

Michael February matches impeccable style with idyllic peelers somewhere in Africa

