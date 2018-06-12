SURFER Magazine is pleased to announce that 2017 Nationals runner-up, Huntington Surf & Sport will, for the third year in a row, be competing at the Oakley Surf Shop Challenge National Championship event.

Competitors at the Oakley Surf Shop Challenge West qualifier were faced with small but highly contestable 2-3ft waves and light winds at 54th Street in Newport Beach, CA for stop four of the national touring series.

Five teams consisting of the squads from Catalyst, Huntington Surf & Sport, Jack's Surfboards Newport Beach, Spyder Surfboards, and Surfside Sports took to the water for the sixty-minute final heat. It appeared the teams from Catalyst and Jacks Surfboards were threatening to dethrone the defending regional champs but strong performances from key HSS Shop Challenge vets Brett Simpson who whammied an 8.40 on his second ride (for a total wave score for 16.80) and Brad Ettinger who locked a 6.43 as the team's final surfer proved to be the difference makers.

With the win, Huntington Surf & Sport three-peats as the West OSSC Regional Champion and will be headed to Playa Colorado in Nicaragua for the National Championship event in October.

"We came out for the final feeling pretty confident even though there were really good teams this year," explains HSS's final surfer Brad Ettinger, "but Catalyst still had an opportunity to win the heat so I hung out there for that last wave. Thankfully the ocean went flat, I ran in during the last minute before everything was over, and the rest is History!"



















All Photos by Van Swae

Congratulations to Huntington Surf & Sport team members Taylor Pai, Jeff Proodian, Brett Simpson, and Brad Ettinger.

Up next is the Hawaii regional qualifier at Ala Moana Bowls, South Shore. An official call has yet to be made for competition during the July 12-13 waiting period.

Here is the full #SURFSHOPCHALLENGE 2018 schedule & waiting period:

2018 Oakley Surf Shop Challenge Schedule

May 16 - Southeast - New Smyrna Beach Inlet, New Smyrna Beach, FL WINNER: Sunrise Surf Shop

- New Smyrna Beach Inlet, New Smyrna Beach, FL May 22 - Southwest - Seaside Reef, Cardiff, CA WINNER: Surf Ride Oceanside

- Seaside Reef, Cardiff, CA May 24 - Northwest - Pleasure Point, Santa Cruz, CA WINNER: Berdels

- Pleasure Point, Santa Cruz, CA June 8 - West - 54 th or 56 th Street, Newport Beach, CA WINNER: Huntington Surf & Sport

- 54 or 56 Street, Newport Beach, CA July 12/13 - Hawaii - Ala Moana Bowls, South Shore, HI

- Ala Moana Bowls, South Shore, HI August 14/15 - Mid-Atlantic - Outer Banks, Nags Head, NC

- Outer Banks, Nags Head, NC October 22-26 - National Championship - Playa Colorado, Rivas, Nicaragua



The unique event series, which has been running since the 1980s, puts four-man surf shop teams (two sponsored surfers and two shop employees) against each other. The winning team from each of the six regional qualifiers will win an all-expense-paid trip to compete in the National Championship at Playa Colorado in Rivas, Nicaragua for a chance to win a cash prize package and the ultimate title of America's Most Core Surf Shop.