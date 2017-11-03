Hurricane Season With Robbie Goodwin

13 years old and one of New England's top young talents

By

Cape Cod is known for cold winters, Thomas Kinkade summers, and excellent clam chowder. Rarely does it get mentioned as a national surf pipeline. Young Robbie Goodwin turned 13 this year, but he’s quickly earning a reputation as one of New England’s top young talents. Filmer Joe Radano spent the fall with last year’s U-12 national champ, who cruised around home and around Flagler Beach, FL for some hurricane-swell goodness.