Cape Cod is known for cold winters, Thomas Kinkade summers, and excellent clam chowder. Rarely does it get mentioned as a national surf pipeline. Young Robbie Goodwin turned 13 this year, but he’s quickly earning a reputation as one of New England’s top young talents. Filmer Joe Radano spent the fall with last year’s U-12 national champ, who cruised around home and around Flagler Beach, FL for some hurricane-swell goodness.