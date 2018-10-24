San Clemente’s Ian Crane scores the best of both Fijian worlds in his new edit, “The Outlet,” above. Crane not only gets Cloudbreak’s reeling lefthand tube, every goofyfooter’s dream, but also some crumbly and rippable blue walls to unleash some power carves and lofty punts on.

Here’s a fun and random fact about the Ramones, who soundtrack the edit above. If there happened to be a surfboard factory nearby a gig they were playing, Joey Ramone was known to drop in because he really liked the smell of resin.