It’s something every surfer has done. Tune out all exterior stimuli and retreat into depths of an imaginary barrel fest. Usually these daydream sessions are accompanied by the scribbling of the perfect tubes being threaded with flawless style on a piece of paper, one originally purposed for collecting important data, i.e. notes.

Often times, when awakened from a dream-session trance, the barrels sub-consciously drawn resemble those scored by Ian Gentil, Tyler Larronde and Brian Conley in the edit above.

Hit play to watch the trio step-off into some beachbreak thumpers in “Salt & Lime.” By the time the edit concludes, there might be a lone scratch piece of paper in arm’s reach with an idealistic barrel scrawled on it.

Filmed and edited by Nick Ricca.