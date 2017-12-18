During the 2017 SURFER Awards a couple weeks ago, we honored Maui’s Ian Walsh with the Best Barrel award. After watching him pull into the monster Jaws cavern that earned him a 10-point ride en route to his win at the 2017 Pe’ahi Challenge, it was clear he deserved the recognition. The size of the tube, the length of the cover-up, and the commitment and precision Walsh exuded during the ride all made surf fans drop their collective jaws. We caught up with Walsh not long after nabbing his supersized barrel and asked him to break down the ride, from start to finish.