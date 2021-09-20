If John John Were Goofy-Footed, This is What He'd Look Like

There’s no denying that John Florence is one of the most talented left-foot-forward surfers of all time. But have you ever wondered what the two-time World Champ would look like as a goofy-foot? Well, wonder no more. Florence recently released a short edit (above) featuring his unrelenting power turns and sky-high airs done in reverse. Goofy-footers, take the next three minutes to enjoy one of the world’s best magically going switch with the help of technology.