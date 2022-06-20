If You've Never Surfed Teahuo'o Before, This is What It's Like

If you think your home break is crowded, you should see the lineup at Chopes on a good day. Oft-Teahupo’o-visitor Nathan Florence lets us ride shotgun during a recent (and semi-crowded) session at End of the Road, so we can get an up-close-and-personal look at what it’s like to sit in the lineup and score hollow gems at one of the world’s most ferocious waves. Hit play to mindsurf the lefthand tube of your dreams.