Imaikalani Devault Wants to Make Maui Proud on Surfing's Biggest Stage

With Maui’s roster of world-class waves (both of the wind-swept and XXL-sized variety), it’s no surprise that the Valley Isle regularly produces some of the best surfers in the world. Twenty-four-year-old Imaikalani Devault is one of these well-rounded Maui-bred standouts and he’ll be making his ‘CT debut this year. In the most recent episode of Vans’ “Door to Door” series, host Nathan Florence meets up with Devault to talk about growing up on Maui and his rise to ‘CT rookie-dom. Hit play to get acquainted with the young charger.