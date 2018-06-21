The San Diego board builder breaks down modernized versions of classic shapes and talks about the importance of high-quality craftmanship

If you went looking for a prototypical high-performance, wafer-thin shred stick in Jeff McCallum’s dusty shaping bay, you’d come up empty-handed. That’s because McCallum specializes in boards of a different breed-bonzers, fish, single-fins and everything funky from the past, but with modernized features for improved performance.

After moving to San Diego from Denver Colorado when he was 18, McCallum got a job working under shaper Chris Christenson, whose alternative design preferences had an impact on what McCallum would eventually start producing for himself. Today, McCallum’s own factory, located in South San Diego, produces some of the most coveted craft in the Southern California shaping mecca.

Press play above and hear more about McCallum’s designs, where he finds inspiration and the importance he places on keen craftsmanship.

