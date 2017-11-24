Tatiana Weston-Webb grew up with a Hollywood backdrop for a home in Princeville, Kauai, a special place in which to grow up outdoors. “When I was younger, all I wanted to do was be in the ocean,” Tatiana says in the above edit. “I remember watching by dad and my brother surf, and always wanting to be out there with them. Ever since then, it’s been non-stop ocean.” This short reel features beautiful cinematography of Tatiana around home, in the setting that inspired her to devote her life to the water. “[Being outside here] reminds me why I’m passionate,” Tatiana adds. “It makes me realize where I come from, who I am.”